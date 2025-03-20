HighTower Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 91,071 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,971 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $4,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 31.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after purchasing an additional 33,105 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Sanofi by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanofi by 7.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 254,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,681,000 after acquiring an additional 16,780 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,310,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,172,000 after acquiring an additional 399,301 shares during the period. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Sanofi in the 4th quarter worth approximately $436,000. 14.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SNY opened at $58.60 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.22 and a 52 week high of $60.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $148.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.58.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.70. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on SNY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Sanofi to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com lowered Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Sanofi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Sanofi Company Profile

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare segments. The company provides specialty care, such as DUPIXENT, neurology and immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes and cardiovascular diseases; and established prescription products.

