HighTower Advisors LLC Cuts Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,410 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. State Street Corp raised its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,055,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $412,038,000 after buying an additional 6,496 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 6.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 748,128 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $292,093,000 after acquiring an additional 47,929 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth about $217,771,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 363,947 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $154,335,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 255,501 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,735,000 after purchasing an additional 43,691 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Comfort Systems USA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $552.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $577.00 to $471.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comfort Systems USA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $530.75.

Comfort Systems USA Price Performance

NYSE FIX opened at $358.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.53 and a beta of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $272.93 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $410.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $416.96.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 7.43%. On average, equities analysts predict that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 16.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.95%.

Comfort Systems USA Profile

(Free Report)

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Comfort Systems USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comfort Systems USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.