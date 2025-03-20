HighTower Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JUST – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,382 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF were worth $5,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 34.2% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 8,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $883,000. Sincerus Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,055,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 22,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 31,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA JUST opened at $80.74 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.73 and a fifty-two week high of $87.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. The stock has a market cap of $422.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.15 and a beta of 1.00.

Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs JUST U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (JUST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the JUST US Large Cap Diversified index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-listed large-cap stocks selected based on a survey-based assessment of business behavior. JUST was launched on Jun 7, 2018 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

