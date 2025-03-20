HighTower Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,988 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,152 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metis Global Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SEA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEA by 45.7% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,190 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 1,942 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in SEA in the third quarter worth $312,000. Caprock Group LLC acquired a new stake in SEA in the third quarter valued at $267,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in shares of SEA by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 31,032 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $2,926,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares in the last quarter. 59.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get SEA alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on SE. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of SEA from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEA from $133.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Phillip Securities upgraded SEA from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on SEA from $148.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.67.

SEA Price Performance

SEA stock opened at $126.48 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 843.17 and a beta of 1.61. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $51.70 and a 12-month high of $147.73.

About SEA

(Free Report)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.