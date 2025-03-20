HighTower Advisors LLC Has $4.59 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 110,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $4,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PRFZ. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $91,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 502.2% in the fourth quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Price Performance

PRFZ opened at $38.98 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $41.96. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 1 year low of $36.12 and a 1 year high of $45.80. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37 and a beta of 1.17.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Announces Dividend

About Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.2305 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 23rd.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

