HighTower Advisors LLC Has $5.05 Million Stake in Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Materion Co. (NYSE:MTRN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,645 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Materion worth $5,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Materion in the 3rd quarter valued at about $318,000. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Materion by 18.5% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 120,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,514,000 after acquiring an additional 18,836 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Materion by 69.6% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 47,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,310,000 after purchasing an additional 19,483 shares during the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Materion by 118.7% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 562 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Materion by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 17,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 93.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Materion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MTRN opened at $85.82 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 295.91 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $95.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.42. Materion Co. has a one year low of $80.21 and a one year high of $139.21.

Materion Dividend Announcement

Materion ( NYSE:MTRN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.12. Materion had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 12.42%. The business had revenue of $436.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Materion’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Materion Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Materion’s payout ratio is 186.21%.

Insider Activity at Materion

In related news, CFO Shelly Marie Chadwick sold 805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.24, for a total value of $81,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,481,343.68. The trade was a 5.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Materion Company Profile

Materion Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces advanced engineered materials used in semiconductor, industrial, aerospace and defense, automotive, energy, consumer electronics, and telecom and data center in the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Performance Materials, Electronic Materials, Precision Optics, and Other.

