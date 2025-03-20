HighTower Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 445,574 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,257 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $5,222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 48,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 64,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 305,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,579,000 after purchasing an additional 3,918 shares in the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,431,000. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares in the last quarter. 13.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $14.31 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $172.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.75 and a 1 year high of $14.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 9.27% and a net margin of 14.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company, that engages in a range of financial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Digital Service, Retail & Commercial Banking, Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking, Global Commercial Banking, Asset Management & Investor Services, Global Corporate & Investment Banking, and Global Markets.

