HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 181,282 Shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY)

HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sony Group Co. (NYSE:SONY – Free Report) by 418.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 224,623 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 181,282 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sony Group were worth $4,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its holdings in Sony Group by 401.3% during the fourth quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 1,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period. General Partner Inc. boosted its position in Sony Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. General Partner Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sony Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Fairscale Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Sony Group by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hilltop National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Sony Group by 346.3% during the 4th quarter. Hilltop National Bank now owns 1,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on SONY shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (up from $25.00) on shares of Sony Group in a report on Thursday, February 20th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sony Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Sony Group in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Sony Group Trading Up 1.8 %

Sony Group stock opened at $24.96 on Thursday. Sony Group Co. has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $25.64. The stock has a market cap of $150.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.55.

Sony Group (NYSE:SONY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $28.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.32 billion. Sony Group had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 14.10%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Sony Group Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sony Group Company Profile

Sony Group Corporation designs, develops, produces, and sells electronic equipment, instruments, and devices for the consumer, professional, and industrial markets in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company distributes software titles and add-on content through digital networks; network services related to game, video, and music content; and home gaming consoles, packaged and game software, and peripheral devices.

