HighTower Advisors LLC Purchases 645 Shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,123 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 645 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $5,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Plato Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in CyberArk Software in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its position in CyberArk Software by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 54.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CYBR shares. StockNews.com cut CyberArk Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $455.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of CyberArk Software from $375.00 to $431.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $418.15.

CyberArk Software stock opened at $348.35 on Thursday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 12 month low of $223.41 and a 12 month high of $421.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $322.50. The company has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.64 and a beta of 1.06.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.85). CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 9.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.45%. On average, equities research analysts predict that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

