HighTower Advisors LLC Reduces Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 14.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,392 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF were worth $5,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IFRA. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 41.8% in the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $140,000.

Shares of IFRA opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.05. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF has a 52 week low of $40.93 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.39.

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

