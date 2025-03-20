HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 1,307 Shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:XLSR – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,307 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF were worth $4,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XLSR. Novus Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $2,935,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 88.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Sharkey Howes & Javer boosted its position in shares of SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Sharkey Howes & Javer now owns 158,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,460,000 after acquiring an additional 15,536 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 100,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 115,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XLSR stock opened at $51.58 on Thursday. SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.10 and a fifty-two week high of $56.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.28. The company has a market cap of $658.68 million, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR SSGA US Sector Rotation ETF Company Profile

The SPDR SSGA U.S. Sector Rotation ETF (XLSR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of companies classified within favorable sectors of the S&P 500. XLSR was launched on Apr 2, 2019 and is managed by State Street.

