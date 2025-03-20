HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 2,559 Shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,774 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $4,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in Sarepta Therapeutics by 169.6% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 446.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 150.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 291 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on SRPT. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.55.

Sarepta Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $79.97 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.98 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $118.86. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.06 and a 12 month high of $173.25.

Insider Activity at Sarepta Therapeutics

In other news, Director Claude Nicaise sold 2,491 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total transaction of $248,203.24. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,812 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,771,187.68. The trade was a 8.22 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapies, and other genetic therapeutic modalities for the treatment of rare diseases. It offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (duchenne) in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping; AMONDYS 45 for the treatment of duchenne in patients with confirmed mutation of the dystrophin gene; and ELEVIDYS, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy for the treatment of ambulatory pediatric patients aged 4 through 5 years with duchenne with a confirmed mutation in the duchenne gene.

