HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 72,144 Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR)

HighTower Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 15.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,235 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 72,144 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $5,198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 68.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 22,612 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 12.6% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,549 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 8.9% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 21,933 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,790 shares in the last quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 1.4% during the third quarter. Altman Advisors Inc. now owns 119,238 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the third quarter valued at approximately $994,000.

Get Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $17.81.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Stock Up 1.2 %

PBR stock opened at $14.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1-year low of $12.45 and a 1-year high of $17.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.97.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.2403 per share. This represents a yield of 19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio is currently 127.59%.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras Company Profile

(Free Report)

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. The Exploration and Production segment explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily for supplies to the domestic refineries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.