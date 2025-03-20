HighTower Advisors LLC Sells 8,849 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

HighTower Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Free Report) by 14.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,849 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $5,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 955 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 9,466 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 4,594 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 26,827 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,834,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 9,620 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE ZBH opened at $112.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $97.69 and a twelve month high of $133.90. The company’s fifty day moving average is $106.41 and its 200-day moving average is $106.93. The stock has a market cap of $22.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.04.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.99% and a net margin of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.20 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.85%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $118.00) on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $130.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Zimmer Biomet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $124.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zimmer Biomet

In other Zimmer Biomet news, SVP Lori Winkler sold 1,443 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total transaction of $150,649.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,379.20. This represents a 14.13 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

About Zimmer Biomet

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company worldwide. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T. products, including sports medicine, biologics, foot and ankle, extremities, and trauma products; craniomaxillofacial and thoracic products comprising face and skull reconstruction products, as well as products that fixate and stabilize the bones of the chest to facilitate healing or reconstruction after open heart surgery, trauma, or for deformities of the chest.

