HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,621,000.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Stock Down 10.3 %

Shares of BATS OILK opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $50.39.

ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Increases Dividend

About ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.3218 dividend. This is a boost from ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF’s previous dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.

