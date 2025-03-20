HighTower Advisors LLC Takes Position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK)

HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 103,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,560,000.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co acquired a new position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $3,621,000.
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Stock Down 10.3 %
Shares of BATS OILK opened at $41.60 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $62.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.49. ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $50.39.
ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Increases Dividend
About ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF
The ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil Strategy ETF (OILK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in crude oil commodities. The fund tracks an index holding three separate contracts at equal-weighting with different roll schedules. OILK was launched on Sep 26, 2016 and is managed by ProShares.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- What GTC 2025 Signals for NVIDIA Stock’s Next Big Move
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Alphabet’s Officially In A Bear Market—Time To Buy?
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- D-Wave and Quantum Supremacy: Implications For Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OILK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF (BATS:OILK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares K-1 Free Crude Oil ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.