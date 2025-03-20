HighTower Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR)

HighTower Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Free Report) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,647 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC owned 0.64% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March worth $5,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PMAR. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 3rd quarter valued at $160,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 1,379.8% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares in the last quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Siligmueller & Norvid Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth $259,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Price Performance

BATS:PMAR opened at $40.16 on Thursday. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March has a 12 month low of $35.75 and a 12 month high of $41.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $547.38 million, a PE ratio of 25.80 and a beta of 0.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.93.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

