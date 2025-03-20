HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 65.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $5,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in HUBS. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in HubSpot by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 3,090.2% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 133,543 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,049,000 after buying an additional 129,357 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 1,792 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in HubSpot by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $19,889,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 1,474 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HubSpot Price Performance

HUBS opened at $603.92 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.50 billion, a PE ratio of 6,710.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $434.84 and a fifty-two week high of $881.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $719.54 and a 200-day moving average of $653.69.

Insider Activity at HubSpot

HubSpot ( NYSE:HUBS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $810.00, for a total value of $6,885,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 524,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,048,310. The trade was a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 1,796 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $1,260,055.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,053,310.40. This trade represents a 4.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,997 shares of company stock valued at $16,260,831. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of HubSpot from $725.00 to $775.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $750.00 to $980.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut HubSpot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on HubSpot from $780.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $860.00.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

