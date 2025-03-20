ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,339 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 172 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ICUI. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ICU Medical by 2,676.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,094 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $18,968,000 after purchasing an additional 100,345 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 907,607 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $165,384,000 after acquiring an additional 77,506 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,003,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,954 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $99,687,000 after acquiring an additional 48,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ICU Medical in the 4th quarter valued at about $5,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on ICUI shares. Raymond James set a $97.00 price objective on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.67.

ICU Medical Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ ICUI opened at $151.25 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $164.65. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.10 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.03. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.36 and a 1 year high of $196.26.

Insider Transactions at ICU Medical

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.48, for a total transaction of $213,474.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,593 shares in the company, valued at $16,262,119.64. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

