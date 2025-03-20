Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires 378 Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP)

Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Free Report) by 35.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CHKP. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Argonautica Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,002 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Regatta Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Regatta Capital Group LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Check Point Software Technologies by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CHKP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $235.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.86.

NASDAQ CHKP opened at $230.32 on Thursday. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a 12-month low of $145.75 and a 12-month high of $232.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $211.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.61. The stock has a market cap of $25.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.62.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

