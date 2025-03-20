Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 2,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $201,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the third quarter worth about $712,000. Cerity Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the third quarter worth about $1,294,000. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $267,000.

Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF stock opened at $132.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.65 and a beta of 1.13. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $117.86 and a twelve month high of $144.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $136.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.00.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

