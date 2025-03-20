Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 1,477 Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 28,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,121,000 after purchasing an additional 5,739 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,216,000. Amundi boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 748.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 141,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,934,000 after acquiring an additional 124,461 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

Interactive Brokers Group Stock Performance

IBKR opened at $178.15 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $203.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $103.69 and a 52-week high of $236.53.

Interactive Brokers Group Dividend Announcement

Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.22. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 7.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.16%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Interactive Brokers Group

In other Interactive Brokers Group news, Director Jill Bright acquired 135 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $219.51 per share, for a total transaction of $29,633.85. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,506.76. This trade represents a 5.77 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IBKR. Barclays boosted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on Interactive Brokers Group from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $171.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $210.00 price objective (up from $200.00) on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.13.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

