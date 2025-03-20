Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 2,147 Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (NYSEARCA:GBIL – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 2,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 8,020.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 50,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000.

NYSEARCA:GBIL opened at $100.04 on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF has a twelve month low of $99.66 and a twelve month high of $100.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.03.

The Goldman Sachs Access Treasury 0-1 Year ETF (GBIL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index comprised of US Treasury securities with less than one year remaining in maturity. GBIL was launched on Sep 6, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

