Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 5,503 iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 5,503 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,759,000. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,504,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,883,000 after purchasing an additional 210,364 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $9,491,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $7,913,000. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $5,493,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.24 on Thursday. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $46.65 and a fifty-two week high of $48.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.07. The company has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95 and a beta of 0.07.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.1568 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

