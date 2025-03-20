Independent Advisor Alliance Acquires Shares of 6,283 First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF (NASDAQ:SHRY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.
First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Stock Performance
SHRY stock opened at $40.51 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average of $41.02. First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $42.95. The company has a market capitalization of $18.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.51 and a beta of 1.05.
First Trust Bloomberg Shareholder Yield ETF Company Profile
