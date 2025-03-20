Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 14,279.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 30,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 29,987 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 266.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 29,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after buying an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 9,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF during the third quarter worth $28,000.

Get First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF alerts:

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ FVC opened at $35.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $133.88 million, a P/E ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.58. First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF has a 12-month low of $30.39 and a 12-month high of $39.21.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Profile

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (FVC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus Five index. The fund tracks an index of global sector and industry ETFs, selected by price momentum and weighted equally. The fund can also allocate to cash in varying amounts based on momentum.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FVC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Dynamic Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.