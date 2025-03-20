Independent Advisor Alliance Buys New Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,181,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $738,104,000 after purchasing an additional 187,001 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Owens Corning by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,148,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $366,166,000 after buying an additional 238,694 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 16.4% during the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,854,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $327,286,000 after purchasing an additional 261,564 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its stake in Owens Corning by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 824,013 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,455,000 after purchasing an additional 197,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 113.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 797,743 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $140,818,000 after buying an additional 424,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.9 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $147.60 on Thursday. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $137.50 and a twelve month high of $214.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $168.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $176.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.52.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 24th. The construction company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 25.82% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Owens Corning will post 15.49 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 10th will be issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 10th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.70%.

Insider Activity at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Monaco Nicolas Del sold 1,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.97, for a total transaction of $321,947.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,140,490.95. The trade was a 13.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Owens Corning in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Owens Corning from $245.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Owens Corning from $212.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $200.00 to $176.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $225.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.18.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

