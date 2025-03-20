Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 4,124 Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 4,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DFAT. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,228,000. Elser Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $39,304,000. Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,016,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,579,000 after purchasing an additional 458,509 shares during the last quarter. Financial Harvest LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $22,206,000. Finally, Babb Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $18,388,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT opened at $52.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.05 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $55.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.14. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.16 and a fifty-two week high of $61.75.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

