Independent Advisor Alliance Buys Shares of 5,080 Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 5,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RDIV. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,960,000. Cadence Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,656,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,269,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 155.8% in the 4th quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 57,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after buying an additional 35,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 83.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 59,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 26,867 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:RDIV opened at $49.35 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $805.89 million, a P/E ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.13. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $53.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.73.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

