Independent Advisor Alliance Decreases Position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Independent Advisor Alliance decreased its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,586 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,221 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $269,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DLTR. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Dollar Tree in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 120.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 91.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 105.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on DLTR. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Dollar Tree from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price target (up from $67.00) on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dollar Tree currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.79.

Dollar Tree Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DLTR opened at $64.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $71.42 and its 200 day moving average is $70.32. The stock has a market cap of $13.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.91. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.49 and a 1-year high of $137.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

