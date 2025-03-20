Independent Advisor Alliance Has $236,000 Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,619 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 38,213 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 2,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of NRG Energy by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in NRG Energy by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.72% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NRG Energy

In other news, VP Robert J. Gaudette sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.41, for a total transaction of $5,484,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,891,191.68. This represents a 48.21 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Bruce Chung sold 20,000 shares of NRG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.63, for a total transaction of $1,952,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,780,794.02. This represents a 22.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NRG Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

NYSE NRG opened at $98.30 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. NRG Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $65.11 and a one year high of $117.26. The firm has a market cap of $20.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.92%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upgraded NRG Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $74.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Guggenheim upped their target price on NRG Energy from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded NRG Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $113.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.29.

NRG Energy Profile

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and home services company in the United States and Canada. It operates through Texas; East; West/Services/Other; Vivint Smart Home; and Corporate Activities segments. The company produces and sells electricity generated using coal, oil, solar, and battery storage; natural gas; and a cloud-based home platform, including hardware, software, sales, installation, customer service, technical support, and professional monitoring solutions.

