Independent Advisor Alliance Has $258,000 Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,002 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 416 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Best Buy by 632.1% during the third quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 388 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the third quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $73.86 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.47. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $103.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $15.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Best Buy Increases Dividend

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The technology retailer reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by $0.18. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company had revenue of $13.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.72 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.99%.

Insider Transactions at Best Buy

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry acquired 13,500 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at $27,620,637.60. The trade was a 3.70 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mathew Watson sold 3,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.29, for a total transaction of $226,844.78. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 19,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,051.22. The trade was a 14.21 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BBY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital restated a “negative” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Best Buy from $117.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Best Buy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Best Buy has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.50.

Best Buy Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

