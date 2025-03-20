Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $210,000 in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:FFC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $173,000. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors purchased a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $173,000. Pines Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund during the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FFC opened at $16.14 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.00. Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.72 and a twelve month high of $16.74.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.092 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 23rd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Securities Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

