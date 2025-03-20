Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $212,000 in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 3,380.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,380 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 554.5% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new position in AST SpaceMobile in the third quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ASTS. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Scotiabank reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.98.

AST SpaceMobile stock opened at $25.65 on Thursday. AST SpaceMobile, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.10 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $25.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.24.

In related news, Director Julio A. Torres sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total value of $614,600.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,628 shares in the company, valued at $1,617,258.44. This trade represents a 27.54 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 41.80% of the company’s stock.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

