Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $228,000 in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 (NYSEARCA:UDOW – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.
Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 1,096.4% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 by 64.2% during the third quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 during the third quarter valued at $4,561,000. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter valued at $431,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Dow30 in the third quarter worth about $179,000.
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Stock Up 2.8 %
UDOW stock opened at $88.51 on Thursday. ProShares UltraPro Dow30 has a 52-week low of $71.43 and a 52-week high of $113.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.98. The firm has a market cap of $637.27 million, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 2.93.
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 Company Profile
ProShares UltraPro Dow30 seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average Index. The Fund invests in equity securities and derivatives that have similar daily performance characteristics as three times (300%) the daily return of the Index.
