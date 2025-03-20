Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $244,000 in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,135 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DXCM. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in DexCom by 266.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 337 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of DexCom by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 475 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Heck Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DexCom in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of DexCom during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Jacob Steven Leach sold 14,076 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.38, for a total value of $990,668.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 313,497 shares in the company, valued at $22,063,918.86. The trade was a 4.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Sayer sold 33,359 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.91, for a total value of $2,899,230.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,727,505.67. This represents a 9.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,009 shares of company stock worth $8,044,178. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DexCom Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $73.38 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.28. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.34 and a fifty-two week high of $142.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical device company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.05). DexCom had a return on equity of 30.14% and a net margin of 14.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DXCM. Robert W. Baird raised shares of DexCom from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on DexCom from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Redburn Atlantic raised DexCom from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of DexCom from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of DexCom from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.82.

DexCom Profile

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company provides its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include Dexcom G6 and Dexcom G7, integrated CGM systems for diabetes management; Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system; Dexcom Real-Time API, which enables authorized third-party software developers to integrate real-time CGM data into their digital health apps and devices; and Dexcom ONE, that is designed to replace finger stick blood glucose testing for diabetes treatment decisions.

