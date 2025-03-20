Independent Advisor Alliance Invests $257,000 in Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF (NYSEARCA:PKB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned approximately 0.08% of Invesco Building & Construction ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 406.2% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 815 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $213,000. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Building & Construction ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSEARCA:PKB opened at $70.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $315.02 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 1.42. Invesco Building & Construction ETF has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $88.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.98.

Invesco Building & Construction ETF Company Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Building & Construction Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Building & Construction Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index evaluates companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

