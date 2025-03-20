Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $225,000 Investment in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLOK. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 89.6% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Synergy Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,057 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 34.9% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter.

Get Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF alerts:

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BLOK stock opened at $39.75 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The stock has a market cap of $727.43 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 1.85. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 1 year low of $28.76 and a 1 year high of $54.35.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Profile

The Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (BLOK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed portfolio mainly consisting of global equities focusing on blockchain technology. BLOK was launched on Jan 16, 2018 and is managed by Amplify.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.