Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $250,000 Investment in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000. Independent Advisor Alliance owned 0.07% of VanEck Biotech ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in BBH. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter worth $54,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth $81,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in VanEck Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at $166,000. Finally, Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 32.05% of the company’s stock.

VanEck Biotech ETF Price Performance

VanEck Biotech ETF stock opened at $162.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $396.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $162.86 and a 200-day moving average of $167.38. VanEck Biotech ETF has a one year low of $151.35 and a one year high of $183.64.

VanEck Biotech ETF Announces Dividend

About VanEck Biotech ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 24th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $1.2517 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

