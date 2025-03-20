Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New $268,000 Investment in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II (NYSE:FCT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,908 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FCT. Avior Wealth Management LLC raised its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,349 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Moss Adams Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $171,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its position in First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 26,296 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 4,842 shares during the period.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Stock Performance

NYSE:FCT opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.34. First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II has a one year low of $9.76 and a one year high of $10.93.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Dividend Announcement

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.097 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

First Trust Senior Floating Rate Income Fund II is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in a portfolio of senior secured floating rate corporate loans. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

