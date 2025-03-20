Independent Advisor Alliance Makes New Investment in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 439 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FDS. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems by 19.1% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5,200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 159 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

FDS opened at $438.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $16.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.77. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $391.84 and a one year high of $499.87. The business’s fifty day moving average is $456.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $464.35.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 19th. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.25 by $0.12. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.16% and a return on equity of 33.92%. The business had revenue of $568.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $565.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 17.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be issued a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $503.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $373.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $469.00 to $493.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $521.00 to $518.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FactSet Research Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $449.38.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on FactSet Research Systems

FactSet Research Systems Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.