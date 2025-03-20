Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 12,044 Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Independent Advisor Alliance increased its position in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Free Report) by 78.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,044 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in Haleon were worth $261,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Haleon by 5.8% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,918,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,110,035,000 after acquiring an additional 5,768,117 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Haleon by 49.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,152,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,833,000 after buying an additional 3,046,841 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 8,624,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,274,000 after acquiring an additional 161,865 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Haleon by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,084,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,939 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,193,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HLN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Haleon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Haleon in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Haleon from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered shares of Haleon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Haleon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.95.

Haleon Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE HLN opened at $10.38 on Thursday. Haleon plc has a 1 year low of $7.99 and a 1 year high of $10.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $46.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.88.

Haleon (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter. Haleon had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Haleon plc will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Haleon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.1166 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 25th. This is an increase from Haleon’s previous — dividend of $0.05. This represents a yield of 1.6%. Haleon’s payout ratio is presently 58.97%.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health products, such as toothpastes, mouth washes, and denture care products under the Sensodyne, Polident, Parodontax, Biotene brands; and vitamins, minerals, and supplements under Centrum, Emergen-C, Caltrate brands.

