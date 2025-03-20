Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases 360 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Independent Advisor Alliance grew its holdings in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 22.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in American Water Works by 120.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,174,395 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,736,258 shares during the last quarter. Groupama Asset Managment grew its stake in shares of American Water Works by 4,227.0% during the third quarter. Groupama Asset Managment now owns 711,927 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 695,474 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,120,000. Amundi raised its position in American Water Works by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,490,423 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $553,687,000 after purchasing an additional 477,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Water Works by 268.0% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 537,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $66,868,000 after buying an additional 391,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

American Water Works stock opened at $142.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.35. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.34 and a fifty-two week high of $152.07.

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

AWK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of American Water Works from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.86.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

