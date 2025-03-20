Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases New Shares in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 6,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNDE. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 0.4% in the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 106,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,425,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $479,000. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Von Berge Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,779,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,920,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828,216 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $164,000.

FNDE opened at $31.82 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.56. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $27.12 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

The Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (FNDE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks. Its selection and weighting are based on three fundamental factors: sales, cash flow, and dividends\u002Fbuybacks.

