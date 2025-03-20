Independent Advisor Alliance Purchases Shares of 3,192 iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

ESGD stock opened at $84.77 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $74.08 and a 52 week high of $85.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.19.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESGD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.