Independent Advisor Alliance Takes $221,000 Position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM)

Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new position in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:PFM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 4,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,194,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF by 155.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 41,514 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF in the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Genesis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ PFM opened at $46.11 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.73. Invesco Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $40.43 and a twelve month high of $48.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $705.02 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 0.83.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 23rd were given a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares Dividend Achievers Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Broad Dividend Achievers Index (the Index). The Index is designed to identify a diversified group of dividend paying companies. These companies have increased their annual dividend for 10 or more consecutive fiscal years.

