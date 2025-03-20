Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RFV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RFV. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 39,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,022,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 21.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 806 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Financial Network Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Focus Financial Network Inc. now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 574 shares during the last quarter.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Trading Up 1.1 %
Shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF stock opened at $116.78 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.58 million, a PE ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 1.38. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.80 and a 12 month high of $131.74. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.46.
Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF Company Profile
The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 Pure Value ETF (RFV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Mid Cap 400 Pure Value index. The fund tracks a fundamentally weighted index of US-listed value companies. RFV was launched on Mar 1, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.
