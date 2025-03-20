Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 118.6% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter.

AOM opened at $44.18 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.25. iShares Core 40/60 Moderate Allocation ETF has a 12-month low of $41.10 and a 12-month high of $45.31.

iShares Moderate Allocation ETF, formerly iShares S&P Moderate Allocation Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Moderate Index (the Moderate Allocation Index). The Moderate Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to a moderate risk profile.

