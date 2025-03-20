Independent Advisor Alliance Takes Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,418 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of STT. Adero Partners LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in State Street by 2.0% in the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,283 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in State Street by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 12,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other State Street news, Director Gregory L. Summe sold 10,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $1,081,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,002,300. This trade represents a 9.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Fogarty sold 3,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.47, for a total transaction of $368,536.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,667.52. The trade was a 6.80 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on STT shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded State Street from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of State Street from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of State Street from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $101.20.

State Street Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE:STT opened at $90.33 on Thursday. State Street Co. has a 1 year low of $70.20 and a 1 year high of $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $26.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.16.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The asset manager reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.31. State Street had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

State Street Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.89%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

