Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF) Shares Acquired by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,420 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 1.26% of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs worth $5,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. 4J Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period.

Get Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs alerts:

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Price Performance

Shares of Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs stock opened at $44.45 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.79. Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs has a 12 month low of $40.93 and a 12 month high of $46.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $560.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76 and a beta of 0.64.

Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Profile

The Innovator Laddered Allocation Power Buffer ETF (BUFF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of Innovators twelve monthly Power Buffer ETFs, which targets specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500. BUFF was launched on Oct 20, 2016 and is managed by Innovator.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BUFF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs (BATS:BUFF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator Laddered Fund of U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETFs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.