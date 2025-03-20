International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) Position Increased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,656 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in International Bancshares were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its position in shares of International Bancshares by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 18,746 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in International Bancshares by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,078,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $131,257,000 after purchasing an additional 81,386 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC grew its position in International Bancshares by 2,051.6% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 101,016 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,380,000 after purchasing an additional 96,321 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 13,818 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,062 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in shares of International Bancshares by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 13,102 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 65.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

International Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBOC opened at $63.56 on Thursday. International Bancshares Co. has a 12-month low of $51.80 and a 12-month high of $76.91. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

International Bancshares Increases Dividend

International Bancshares ( NASDAQ:IBOC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. International Bancshares had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 38.65%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from International Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. International Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

International Bancshares Company Profile

(Free Report)

International Bancshares Corporation, a financial holding company, provides commercial and retail banking services in Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It accepts checking and saving deposits; and offers commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile, and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.